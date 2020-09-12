Gangtok, Sep 11 (PTI) Three more persons died on Friday due to COVID-19 taking the toll to 11 in Sikkim, an official said.

A 68 year-old woman succumbed to the disease in STNM hospital, while a 69 year-old male died at the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) near here, he said.

An 85 year-old man from Arithang locality here was the third person to have died due to the contagion during the day.

All the three coronavirus victims had comorbid conditions, he said.

Meanwhile, Sikkim reported 17 new positive cases in the past 24 hours to take COVID-19 tally in the state to 2029.

East Sikkim registered 12 cases, while South Sikkim accounted for five other cases.

East Sikkim is the most affected in the state with 1458 cases followed by 480 in South Sikkim, 87 in West Sikkim and a solitary one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim has 532 active cases at present, while 1486 patients have recovered. The himalayan state has tested 44,520 samples so far.

