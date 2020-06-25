New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that COVID-19 condition in the national capital "is worse than Maharashtra".

Lekhi also accused Kejriwal of abdicating his duties towards people of Delhi.

"COVID-19 condition in Delhi is worse than Maharashtra. We are competing with New York and other places where situation was really bad. The government allowed liquor sale and we saw how people were violating norms. Delhi Chief Minister has abdicated his duties towards Delhi," Lekhi alleged.

After Maharashtra, Delhi is worst-affected state or union territory in India with 70,390 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 26,588 are active, 41,437 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,365 persons have died. (ANI)

