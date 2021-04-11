Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.

As per the state General Administration Department's order issued in the evening here, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Road Development Corporation Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan will be deployed in Mumbai and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation managing director Arun Prasad in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a virtual meeting with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of Indian Medical Association and discussed problems being faced in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as availability of oxygen and medicines, a state government official said.

Following the meeting, the CM instructed state Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to send senior officials to Mumbai and Hyderabad to coordinate with the manufacturers of Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, to ensure its smooth supply to the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government made RT-PCR negative report, conducted within a period of 72 hours, mandatory for passengers arriving in Chhattisgarh by rail, and passengers arriving without a negative report will be tested at railway stations.

The state government had already introduced this provision for those arriving in the state on board flights, he said.

