Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Police on Tuesday booked six shopkeepers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly keeping their shops open beyond the period of relaxation allowed under restrictions imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

FIRs have been registered against the owners of the grocery shops for keeping their shops open beyond permitted time slot as ordered by Samba district magistrate, they said.

The crackdown on violators will continue in order to ensure lives are not lost due to the disease and the spread of COVID-19 is checked, officials said.

Police have urged citizens to follow COVID-19 protocol and standard operating procedures, and abide by the restriction orders issued by the authorities.

