Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) The existing restrictions due to coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra were extended till March 14 on Sunday, an official said.

These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as closure of educational institutions, he said.

The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said.

The COVID-19 restrictions, from which essential services are exempt, had been imposed on February 21 due to the recent spike in infection cases.

The district reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its total case count to 4,06,453. The death toll in the district till Saturday night stood at 9,235, officials said.

