Indore, Jun 1 (PTI) Curfew restrictions in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, were eased on Tuesday, though marriage functions were banned for a period of 15 days, officials said.

An order from the collector allowed industrial activities to resume, while grocery shops have been given a time segment of 8am to noon to operate on weekdays.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals, the order said, adding that all social, political, religious functions are prohibited in view of the pandemic.

'Janata curfew' will continue to be in force in the district on Saturdays and Sunday, when only essential services will be allowed.

Janata curfew was first imposed on April 20 in the district, which has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,50,178, including 1,343 deaths.

