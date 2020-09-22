Noida (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll from the pandemic to 50 on Tuesday, official data showed.

The district also recorded 244 new COVID-19 patients and its tally of cases reached 11,663, while the number of active cases climbed to 1,623, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

On the brighter side, 198 more novel coronavirus patients got discharged during the period, bringing the recovery count to 9,990 in the district, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 50 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates -- 0.42 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Also Read | Narendra Modi’s Foreign Visits: Indian PM Visited 58 Countries Since 2015, Total Expenditure on Them Amounts to Rs 517 Crore.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.65 per cent, slightly down from 85.75 per cent on Monday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 31st in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 63,148 active COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. So far, 2,96,183 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,212, the data showed.

The state's average recovery rate stood at 81.25 per cent on Tuesday, up from 80.69 per cent on Monday, according to government officials. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)