India News | COVID-19: Delhi Food and Supplies Dept's Vigilance Branch Closed as Officer's Husband Tests Positive

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The vigilance branch of the Delhi government's department of food and supplies was on Friday closed for two days and all employees were asked to remain in isolation after the husband of an officer tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official order.

The order said the food safety officer, whose husband was diagnosed with COVID-19, was also advised to get tested.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

"All the employees working in the Vigilance Branch are advised to remain in isolation and watch their condition. The caretaker is directed to sanitise the entire building and close the Vigilance Branch for two days," the order read.

The assistant commissioner of the department has been directed to submit a report on sanitisation of the building and vehicles daily.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)