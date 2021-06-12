New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up a dedicated vaccination centre for its teachers and their family members as a "token of appreciation" for the work done by them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 10 days back, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said that Delhi government school teachers who had been working as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic should be vaccinated on an immediate basis.

In a letter to district education officers and school principals, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai had said that arrangements for vaccinating teachers be made at the earliest.

"As a token of appreciation for the commendable work done by our teachers at the fore of all fronts set up by the Delhi government to provide various services to the citizens of Delhi during the pandemic, the Directorate of Education has set up a vaccination centre dedicated entirely to our teaches and their families," a letter issued on June 11 said.

The vaccination facility for teachers in 18-44 and 45 plus age groups has been set up at a government school near ITO.

The letter said there are special arrangements for comfortable waiting, on the spot registration.

"Facility of online registration has also been made available at this dedicated centre. Heads of all schools are therefore directed to motivate all their teachers to get themselves and their family members vaccinated at the above centre," it said.

