India News | COVID-19: Delhi HC Further Suspends Functioning of HC, Subordinate Courts Till June 14

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi High Court further suspended the functioning of Delhi High Court and all its subordinate courts in the national capital till June 14 in view of the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Earlier, the committee concerned had suspended the functioning of the court till May 31.

"The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this court, while considering a further extension of suspended functioning of this court and taking note of the prevalent situation, it has been ordered that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till June 14, 2020," a Delhi High Court circular said on Friday.

It further directed that the matters listed in the subordinate courts from June 1, 2020, to June 12, 2020, be adjourned en bloc, and information in this regard be uploaded on the website of the district court.

"It has further been ordered that as per 'earlier directions, all the Benches shall take up urgent matters through videoconferencing as per Roster notified on 20.05.2020 and the notes contained therein," the circular said.

The same committee had earlier too extended the suspension of functioning of the courts and taking note of the prevalent situation. (ANI)

