New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday announced that it will take up matters through virtual mode till April 23 starting from Friday.

"In continuation of this court's office order No.190/RG/DHC/2021 dated March 3, Full court has been pleased to order that in view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, this court shall, with effect from April 9, take up matters as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through virtual mode only, till April 23," a public notification said.

"All the courts of Joint Registrar (Judicial) shall also, with effect from April 9, hold courts through virtual mode only, till April 23. No adverse orders shall be passed by the courts of Joint Registrar (Judicial) in case of non-appearance of parties and/ or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence before the said courts, shall be adjourned," the notification said.

In another notification, the high court also said that all district courts will also take up matter through virtual mode till April 24.

It has further been directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judges in consultation with the DG (Prisons) shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of Undertrial Prisoners (UTPs). Wherever required, during the trial, UTPs may be produced through video conferencing. No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties and/ or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned, the notification said.

The Delhi High Court and all district courts of Delhi had on March 15 resumed physical hearing.

The high court had suspended its functioning on March 23 last year, followed by the government decision to imposed lockdown in wake of containing COVID-19. However, the high court continued to take up urgent matters through videoconferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches.

Meanwhile, Delhi State Legal Service Authority deferred the Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10 till further orders.

"Owing to the recent spurt of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and considering that in the forthcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10, there is a likelihood of large footfall in all the court complexes, it has been advised and directed by the Executive Chairperson of Delhi State Legal Services Authority, to defer the National Lok Adalat till further orders. The Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10 accordingly stands deffered," a notification issued by DSLSA said.

The national capital registered as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday. The spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered. (ANI)

