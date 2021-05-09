New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis.

South District Police of the national capital has launched a COVI Van Helpline (012- 26241077) for senior citizens in the neigbourhood amid the coronavirus situation here, keeping in view the safety and security of the senior citizens.

"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with the beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting the essential items they need," the Delhi Police statement said on Sunday.

The information of commencement of COVI Van has been disseminated in the Greater Kailash -1 area through beat officers and Residents Welfare Association (RWA).

"All the precautions including sanitisation, gloves, masks and social distancing will be taken while and after every visit," the Delhi Police said.

Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 273 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.46 per cent. (ANI)

