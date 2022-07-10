New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday reported 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, the Delhi Health Department informed.

The positivity decreased to 2.96 per cent today as compared to 3.37 per cent on Saturday.

Also Read | 7 Year of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’: Tamannaah Bhatia Feels Proud to Be Part of Film … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

A total of 549 recoveries were reported.

A total of 10016 COVID tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours, out of which 4607 were rapid antigen tests, taking the cumulative total of 39,2,22,651.

Also Read | Amarnath Clouburst: 37 Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Still Missing in Amarnath Tragedy, 84 People Safe.

The vaccination drive reached a cumulative total of 1784391, out of which 41102 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative case positivity load reached 1,9,40,735 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.95 per cent and a case fatality rate of 1.35 per cent.

291 containment zones were present on Sunday, the officials informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)