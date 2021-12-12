New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The national capital reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.

Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in December so far. It had logged seven fatalities due to the disease in November, four in October and five in September.

Also Read | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Projects Worth Rs 2,140 Crore For Ganjam District.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,41,718. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,100.

Also Read | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat Exhibition in Hyderabad.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 56,274 tests, including 51,263 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 397 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 188 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 113.

Delhi reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 41 cases on Friday.

The capital had reported a second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday -- a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa. He is undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness.

On last Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, had tested positive for Omicron in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)