New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded no death due to COVID-19 and 69 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,42,004. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Businessman Found Murdered Outside Temple With Injuries On Head In Baran District; Case Registered.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,100 in Delhi.

Two coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in December so far -- one each on December 6 and December 8.

Also Read | India Will Be Fastest Growing Economy Next Fiscal, Says Amit Shah.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent on Friday, according to the health bulletin.

On Thursday, 85 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent. On Wednesday, 57 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

A total of 57,298 tests -- 51,813 RT-PCR tests and 5,485 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)