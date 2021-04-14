New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continues to worsen as the city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths.

According to the latest state health bulletin on Wednesday evening, the total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases here as of today.

With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday.

Furthermore, a total of 9,952 people recovered from the virus in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,05,162.

India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085. As many as 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825.

Night curfew is already in place in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 while various other restrictions are also in place amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens. "Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal had said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)