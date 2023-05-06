New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi recorded 113 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked death on Saturday, according to data shared by the government's health department.

According to a bulletin, a total of 1,376 tests were conducted for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours while 303 patients recovered from the infection.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,996 and the death toll rose to 26,641, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,097, with a fatality rate of 1.31 per cent, the bulletin stated.

Earlier, on Friday, the national capital recorded 142 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one death, according to the government's health department.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,613 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated.

Delhi recorded 199 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and one death on Thursday.

While India reported 2,961 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, witnessing a fall from Friday's tally of 3,611 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the country's active caseload currently stands at 30,041.

The country reported 6,135 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,05,550. The present recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 2.12 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.63 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 1,198 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered rose to 220.66 crores under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive programme.

As many as 1,39, 814 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

