Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hundreds of devotees gathered and played 'Kapda Fad' Holi or 'Huranga' in the premises of Dauji Temple in Baldeo area of Mathura district on Tuesday.

"Everywhere people play Hoil but here in Dauji Temple, we play Huranga, which is called 'Holi khasam huranga'," said a devotee.

"The sister-in-law tears the clothes of her brother-in-law and beats them fiercely," he added.

This Holi is also known as the Huranga of the King of Braj. This Huranga festival does not end until the flag at the top of the temple is not covered with iridescent colour. People from all over the country reach here to see and play this form of Holi.

"This Huranga is played by Jagannath Swami and this is being celebrated for centuries. All the expenses of this festival are covered by the Dauji Temple authorities. This Holi was played by Lord Krishna with his sisters-in-law," said another devotee.

Public celebrations of Holi were prohibited in most parts of the country this time around due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

