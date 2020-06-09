India News | COVID-19: DMA Delegation Meets Delhi Health Min, Says Will Assist Govt

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A Delhi Medical Association (DMA) delegation met city Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital, officials said.

The delegation included DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary Dr Arvind Chopra, Dr Arun Gupta and members of the medical body's task force.

"The minister asked the DMA to join hands with the government in this hour of crisis," the medical body said in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases has surged in the national capital in the last several days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city past the 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

"A large number of beds will be created in various hotels, banquet halls, community halls etc. in joint collaboration, where the DMA will take care of the manpower and the government will provide infrastructure and other essential things. A detailed plan is being worked out," the medical body said.

However, there was no official version on this arrangement from the city government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had recently ordered to open shopping malls and restaurants from Monday with safety norms in place, but kept on reserve the banquet halls and community halls, predicting a need for a large number of beds in the coming weeks for the growing number of coronavirus patients.

The current doubling rate of coronavirus transmission is 14 days in Delhi and by that estimation, it will see over 56,000 cases in two weeks, Jain had said on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said it is estimated that there may be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31.

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July-end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

