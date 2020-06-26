Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over COVID-19 crisis in the State seeking not to curb testing as the "number of positive cases is quite high among the tested samples".

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August but the State Government is working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up.

"We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday. (ANI)

