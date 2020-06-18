India News | COVID-19: Five More Die in Nashik District; 146 Test Positive

Nashik, Jun 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered five more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 147 on Thursday, while 146 persons tested positive, raising the tally to 2,422, officials said.

Among the deceased, two were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, an equal number from Malegaon town and one patient from outside the district who was receiving treatment here, said an official statement issued by the local administration,

Though some of the victims died earlier, their swab reports, which showed them coronavirus positive, were received on Thursday, it said.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the north Maharashtra district has gone up to 147, of which 69 were recorded in Malegaon, the statement said.

In addition, as many as 146 more persons were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally to 2,422, it said.

Out of the 146 coronavirus patients, 116 were from the NMC areas alone, the statement said.

With this, Nashik city has surpassed Malegaon in number of coronavirus patients and become the new hotspot in the district.

The number of people who have recovered from the illness so far stood at 1,490.

As per the latest statistics, as many as 168 new COVID-19 suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Thursday.

In all, 1,049 persons are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district.

