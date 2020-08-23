Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Many Goans on Sunday bid adieu to Lord Ganesh, as many households follow the tradition of immersing the idols one-and-a-half day after Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the beginning of the annual 10-day festival.

In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, immersion was carried out in a staggered manner with devotees wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Also Read | Homeopathic Drug Arsenicum Album-30 Given to Half of Gujarat Population Since March 2020 After COVID-19 Outbreak.

No procession was taken out in view of restrictions and government guidelines banning public gatherings.

In many places, including in Mapusa town, people constructed artificial ponds to immerse idols.

Also Read | Who Will be Next Congress President? Reports of ‘Sonia Gandhi Resigning False’, Says Randeep Surjewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)