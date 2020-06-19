Panaji, Jun 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 725 as 20 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters swab testing was underway in Paithona village in Porvorim Assembly constituency near Panaji after one person was found positive there.

Also Read | US Chamber of Commerce Expresses Solidarity With India, Mourns Loss of Lives at China Border: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Rane said 240 migrant workers at the Mopa Airport construction site in north Goa were screened.

"Out of 3269 samples tested on Friday, 2015 were negative, 20 are positive and 1234 reports are awaited," an official said.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

The health bulletin said cases are coming in from all parts of the state, including Sada, Baina, New Vaddem in Vasco town and Chimbel and Morlem in North Goa.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 725, new cases: 20, deaths: nil, discharged: 118, active cases 607, Samples tested till date: 49,718.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)