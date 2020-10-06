Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday announced that it would be providing helpers to cater to the needs of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at state-run ESI Hospital in Margao.

This would be the country's first-ever service for safe patient handling, state health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "In addition to the treatment of patients, providing drug therapy, nutrition, etc, patients also require assistance in the ward with numerous things, to cater to the same, we have started Patient Handling Services at ESI Hospital for COVID patients."

Goa is the first state in the country to start such a service for safe patient handling, Rane stated.

As on Monday, the coastal has reported 35,719 COVID-19 cases.

