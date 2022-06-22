Panaji, Jun 22 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 156 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 2,47,520, the health department said.

Also Read | Major Edible Oil Brands Have Cut Prices by 10-15 Rupees; Food Secretary Says Timely … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 3,833, it said in a bulletin.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

A total of 82 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which pushed the recovery count to 2,42,821.

There are 866 active cases in the state at present, he said.

At least 1,222 swab samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,71,691.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,47,520, new cases 156, death toll 3,833, recoveries 2,42,821, active cases 866, samples tested to date 19,71,691.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)