Panaji, Sep 21 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload increased by 324 on Monday to reach 28,753, while nine deaths took the toll to 360, an official said.

He said 429 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 22,726.

A total of 1,145 sample were tested in the coastal state on Monday, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,753, new cases 324, deaths 360, discharged 22,726, active cases 5,667, samples tested till date 2,38,343.

