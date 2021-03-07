Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 48 and reached 55,409 on Sunday, while the day saw 60 people recovering and the death toll remaining unchanged, an official said.

So far, 53,922 people have been discharged and 799 have died, leaving the state with 688 active cases, he added.

With 1,65 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in Goa went up to 5,03,674, the official added.

