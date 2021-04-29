New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The central government on Thursday permitted the import of 17 medical devices for three months with mandatory declarations required under the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 after custom clearance and before sale amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Government under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji permits importers of medical devices for making mandatory declarations required under Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 after custom clearance and before the sale. This will help fulfill the demand of medical devices required for COVID-19," Goyal tweeted.

"Considering the pandemic situation of COVID-19 and to meet the demand of medical devices, in the exercise of the power conferred by Rule 33(1) and Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011, the central government hereby permits the importers of medical devices to import the medical devices for three months from the date of advisory, subject to the condition that the importers will make all declaration required under these rules immediately after import or custom clearance and before sale by way of putting sticker or stamping or online printing," a statement issued by the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Wednesday said.

According to the statement, as many as 17 medical devices have been listed in for such exception which includes nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP devices, oxygen canister, oxygen generators, and ventilators.

"The importer, importing the said medical devices under the permission shall inform all such imports with quality imported to the Director (Legal Metrology) and Controller (Legal Metrology) in the state, where the import is made," the ministry statement read. (ANI)

