Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 1,410 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall infection count to 1,20,498, the state government said.

Sixteen persons succumbed to the infection across the state in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 3,289, it said in a release.

A total of 1,293 people recovered and were given discharge from hospitals during this period, taking the state's recovery count to 1,01,101, it added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,498, new cases 1,410, deaths 3,289, discharged 1,01,101, active cases 16,108, and people tested so far 36,78,350.

