Ahmedabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Amid complaints of a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine in some parts of Gujarat, the state government on Thursday said it has received 15 lakh new doses from the Centre.

While the fresh stock of the vaccine was received on Wednesday, the state government is already in talks with the Centre for getting another batch, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

"The Centre has sent 15 lakh new doses of the coronavirus vaccine just yesterday. It will be distributed to various districts as per requirements.

"This new stock will run for four days. Now, no one will be turned away due to a shortage," Patel told reporters.

On an average, around 1.7 lakh eligible beneficiaries are covered daily under the ongoing vaccination drive in Gujarat.

Till now, 71.86 lakh persons have been given the first dose of the vaccine, said a health department release.

Patel visited the main civil hospital campus in the city to review the patient management and availability of beds.

To accommodate more patients, the state government has decided to covert the newly-built 418-bed kidney hospital in the campus as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, said Patel, adding another 200 beds will be added in the coming days.

He said over 1,000 beds in different government-run hospitals in the city will also be made available for COVID-19 patients soon.

To ease the burden on hospitals, Patel said the government is mulling to make use of large community halls for patients who requires nothing except Remdesivir injection, a key drug in COVID-19 treatment.

"Almost 25 per cent the COVID-19 patients who are admitted to hospitals are those who only require Remdesivir injection. They do not require any other treatment.

"Thus, we are mulling to set up separate facilities, may be in community halls, for such patients. This will free more beds in hospitals," said Patel.

