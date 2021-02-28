Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Gujarat reported 407 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.

The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,116, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 2,363 active cases, of which 32 are on ventilator support, he added.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad accounted for 108, followed by 74 in Surat, 63 in Vadodara, and 52 in Rajkot, while Anand reported 13 cases, Kutch and Gandhinagar 11 each, Kheda 10, Mehsana and Jamnagar eight each, the official said.

In the neighbouring Union territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the caseload and recoveries remained unchanged on Sunday at 3,378 and 3,372 respectively, while the number of active cases was four.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,69,889, new cases 407, death toll 4,410, discharged 2,63,116, active cases 2,363, people tested so far - figures not released.

