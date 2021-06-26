Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 17 coronavirus deaths as 121 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 7,68,263, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 9,368 people in the state.

According to the bulletin, two deaths each were reported from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani districts.

Meanwhile, Palwal reported the maximum 20 cases, followed by 17 in Panchkula.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,804. The total recoveries so far are 7,57,091.

The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.76 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)