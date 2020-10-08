Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,548 with 20 more fatalities being reported on Thursday, while 1,284 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,38,682, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, four each were from Hisar and Rohtak, three from Rewari, two each from Faridabad and Jhajjar, and one each was reported from Ambala, Palwal, Panchkula, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (264), Faridabad (182), Hisar (129) and Karnal (100), according to the bulletin.

Active cases in the state currently are 10,867 while the recovery rate, which was 78.11 per cent a month ago, has further improved and was 91.05 per cent on Thursday.

