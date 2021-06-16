Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 39 COVID-19 related deaths, which took the cumulative toll to 9,109, while 249 fresh cases pushed the total count to 7,66,606 in the state, according to a bulletin.

The latest deaths include six each from Sirsa and Panipat and five from Hisar district, it said.

Among the districts with fresh cases, Palwal reported 33 cases while 26 cases were from Yamunanagar, the bulletin issued by the health department said.

The active cases in the state were 3,579. The total recoveries so far are 7,53,918.and the recovery rate is 98.34 percent, it said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.98 per cent, the bulletin said.

