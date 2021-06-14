Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 40 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,032 while 268 fresh infections pushed the infection tally to 7,66,129.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include five from Sirsa and four each from Hisar and Panipat districts.

Of the new cases, 27 were from Hisar and 23 from Karnal, it said.

The total active cases in the state are 4,077.

The total recoveries so far are 7,53,020 while the recovery rate is 98.29 percent, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.03 per cent, it said. PTI SUN VSD

