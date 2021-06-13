Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative fatality toll to 8,992 while 339 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,65,861.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include six each from Hisar and Panipat and five from Sirsa.

Meanwhile, among the districts, Sirsa reported 33 cases while 31 cases were from Palwal.

The total active cases were 4,661. The total recoveries so far were 7,52,208. The recovery rate was 98.22 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.05 percent, the bulletin said.

