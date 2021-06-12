Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 45 Covid-related deaths, which took the toll to 8,949, while 426 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,65,522, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths include eight from Hisar, six from Panipat and five from Jind districts.

Meanwhile, among the districts with fresh cases, Hisar reported 40 cases, Sirsa 36 while 34 cases were from Fatehabad and 32 from Kurukshetra, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state are 5,186, it said

The total recoveries so far are 7,51,387 and the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.07 per cent, the bulletin said.

