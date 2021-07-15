Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported seven new Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,578 and 34 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,417, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Among the new cases, the maximum of six were reported from Panchkula, followed by four cases each from Palwal, Karnal, Hisar and Faridabad.

The total number of active cases in the state is 838, the bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries so far is 7,59,001 with the recovery rate at 98.65 percent in the state, it added.

