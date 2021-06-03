Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 71 COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the cumulative death toll to 8,532, while 980 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,60,019.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included eight from Gurgaon, seven from Hisar, six each from Bhiwani and Sirsa and five each from Jhajjar and Rohtak districts.

Of the fresh cases, Sirsa reported 108 and Karnal 76.

The active cases in the state as of now are 12,688, the bulletin said, adding so far 7,38,799 have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate is 97.21 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate in the state is 8.31 percent, it said.

