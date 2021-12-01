Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Haryana recorded 24 fresh Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,733 on Wednesday, while no new death was reported in the state, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,054.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Gurgaon, five from Panchkula and four from Faridabad, among others.

There are 146 active cases in the state, while 7,61,510 people have recuperated from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

