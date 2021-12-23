Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Forty-six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Thursday, taking the state's infection count to 7,72,372.

Among the fresh cases, 28 were reported from Gurugram.

So far, the infection has claimed 10,062 lives in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Panchkula and Faridabad reported six and three cases, respectively.

The total active cases in the state were 295 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,992.

The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

