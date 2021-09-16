Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death in the last 24 hours, even as it added nine new infections, pushing the total case count to 7,70,697 on Thursday, according to an official bulletin.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,808.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Rains: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Across State For One Day Tomorrow Due to Incessant Rainfall, IMD Predicts More Rains.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The number of active cases in the state were 97, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,562.

Also Read | MoD Constitutes High-Level Expert Committee for Comprehensive Review of NCC: Cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Among Members.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent in Haryana, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)