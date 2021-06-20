Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Three more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,426, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,410, an official said on Sunday.

The three fatalities were reported from Kangra district.

According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 2,771.

The total recoveries so far have reached 1,94,249 with 399 people recuperating from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

