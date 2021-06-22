Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) Five more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,437, while 188 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,791, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 2,276.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,95,055 with 314 patients recuperating from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

