Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): As India fights against COVID-19, a Hyderabad-based NGO has launched a plasma donation campaign to help other patients infected with the virus.

Shaik Shareef, Initiator, while speaking to ANI said, "A small number of COVID-19 positive persons can be treated with plasma therapy and even for them searching plasma donor of that particular blood group had turned a difficult process. We have added a new section "COVID-19 Plasma Donor" on our website, Android and IOS apps."

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Decides to Decrease Expenses in Different Departments Amid COVID-19, Orders Strengthening of Health Infra.

"All COVID-19 positive patients, who have recovered from the virus attack and are willing to help other COVID-19 patients through 'Plasma Therapy', can voluntarily register themselves as 'Plasma Donors'," he added.

He further said: "To make things easy for the patients and relatives of the COVID-19 positive persons and the medical fraternity in finding a plasma donor, we have been running this section for the past few weeks on a trial basis. Without announcing about this provision, many of those who had defeated COVID-19, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had already registered themselves as voluntary plasma donors on the app and website." (ANI)

Also Read | India-China Tension: India Asks China to Show Sincerity in Restoring Peace on LAC and Border Areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)