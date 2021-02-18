New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): With 3,17,190 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on Thursday, the 34th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination reached nearly 98.5 lakh in the country, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Union Health Ministry, 98,46,523 vaccine doses were given through 2,10,809 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

"This includes 62,34,635 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 4,64,932 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46,956 FLWs who took the first dose," the Ministry stated in a press release.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, The second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

"Total 3,17,190 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty-fourth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 2,21,425 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 95,765 HCWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 10,159 sessions were held till 6 pm today," it said.

According to Ministry, total 40 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.

"Of the 40 cases of hospitalization, 24 were discharged after treatment, while thirteen persons died and three are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons has been hospitalized. One of them was a case of convulsions, who has been hospitalized at Hijli Rural Hospital in Pashchim Medinipur, West Bengal. He is stable now. Another person suffered from anaphylaxis has been hospitalized at Tarakeshwar Rural Hospital in West Bengal. He is also stable now," the Ministry said.

Total 32 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 32, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 19 deaths are recorded outside the hospital, Ministry said.

According to Ministry, no case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

"In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. A 57-year-old male, who was a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala died due to Myocardial Infarction. Another 51-year-old female, resident of Kolhapur, Maharashtra died due to Cerebral Infarction, known case of hypertension and Diabetes. For both of them, post-mortem not done as per wishes of the family," it said.

"A 34-year-old male, resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh died. The person suffered from Chest pain and brought dead at hospital. Possibly, the case of Myocardial Infarction. A post-mortem has been done and reports are awaited," it added.

With 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,50,201 including 1,37,342 active cases and 1,06,56,845 discharges and 1,56,014 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)