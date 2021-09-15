New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 76 Crore landmark milestone (76,49,36,158) today," the ministry's press release stated.

The ministry also informed that over 57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, of which 32,23,502 were administered as the first dose, while 24,86,878 were administered as the second dose of COVID-19.

"More than 57 lakh (57,10,380) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release read. (ANI)

