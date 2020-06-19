India News | COVID-19: J-K Records Two More Deaths

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory to 74, officials said on Friday.

Both the deaths took place at SKIMS hospital in Soura area of the city here, the officials said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | One More Terrorist Eliminated by Security Forces in Munand Area of Shopian District, So Far, 5 Terrorists Have Been Killed: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

A 79-year-old man from Nowshera area of Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at 11:15 pm on Thursday night, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, with bilateral chest infiltrate.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Trading Flat Mirroring Weak Global Markets, RIL Hits New All-Time High.

He had contact history with a positive patient, they said.

In another death at the hospital, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at 9 am in Friday, the officials said.

They said the patient suffering from hypertension and cardiac failure was admitted to the hospital on June 17.

His sampling was done that day only and the report returned as positive the next day, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)