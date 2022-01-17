Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): Boosting Kashmir's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, District Ho: spital in Pulwama of South Kashmir got its first RT-PCR testing lab.

The health and medical education department of the Union territory had recently commissioned three RT-PCR labs for the Kashmir division, one of which was for Pulwama. The testing facilities would be made available to check the growing trend of the new wave of the COVID Pandemic.

According to the health department, this lab can conduct 200 RT-PCR tests per day which can be increased later.

Speaking to ANI, Health Department spokesperson Dr Mohd Rafiq said, "Due to the third wave, which is all over the country including in Jammu Kashmir, and as far Pulwama district is concerned, we have started an (RT-PCR) lab here. It was recently inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary of Medical education and we are doing COVID-19 tests regularly and their test reports are coming in a day."

According to Rafiq, a 100-bedded hospital is ready for COVID-19 patients in Pulwama.

Local residents have lauded the step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the RT-PCR lab and COVID hospital. (ANI)

