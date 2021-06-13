Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 774 fresh cases taking the infection tally to 3,07,412, while 12 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,186, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 229 were from the Jammu division and 545 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 149 cases, followed by 83 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 15,081 in the union territory, while 2,88,145 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,186 as 12 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 19 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

